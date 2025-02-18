Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for 2.1% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Veralto by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.7 %

VLTO opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

