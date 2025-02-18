Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.650-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.
In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
