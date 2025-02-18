Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.650-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Get Allegion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allegion has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.