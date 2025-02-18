Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.