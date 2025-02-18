The a2 Milk Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:A2M)

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
About a2 Milk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Super Micro Computer Soars 26% in a Week—More Upside Ahead?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks for a Value Portfolio: Undervalued Gems to Watch
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- WeRide Stock Explodes as NVIDIA’s Investment Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.