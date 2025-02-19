162 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after buying an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,405,000 after buying an additional 181,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after buying an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after buying an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI opened at $2,098.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,850.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,950.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.