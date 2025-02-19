Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.3 %

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 281,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,585.12. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

