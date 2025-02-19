Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 50,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $671.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.85 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.