19,555 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $151.26.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

