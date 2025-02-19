Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Holdings Lifted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

ASO stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

