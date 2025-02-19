Accuvest Global Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 4.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 4.6 %

CMG stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

