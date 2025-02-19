Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Shares Acquired by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gimbal Financial owned 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

