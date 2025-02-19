Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

