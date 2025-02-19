TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $40.17 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,866 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Synaptics worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.1 %

Synaptics stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

