Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

