iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

