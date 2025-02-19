Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 3.3 %

BATS:NJAN opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.