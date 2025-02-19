Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

