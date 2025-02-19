Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 10,334 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $244.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

