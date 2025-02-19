Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.94. The trade was a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,259. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

TVTX opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

