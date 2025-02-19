Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $15.29 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.