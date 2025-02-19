Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares trading hands.
Atlas Energy Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Atlas Energy Group
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.
