Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $385,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.