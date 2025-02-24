ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

