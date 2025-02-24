Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.71 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

