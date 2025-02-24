RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RxSight Price Performance
RxSight stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at RxSight
In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,506 shares of company stock worth $567,456. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
