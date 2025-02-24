RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight Price Performance

RxSight stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,506 shares of company stock worth $567,456. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.