Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $542.15

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $513.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.86. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $265.32 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

