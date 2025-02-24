Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

