Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,984,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,508 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,611,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 452,426 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,585,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

RECS stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

