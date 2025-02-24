Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,087 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $314,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,860,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

