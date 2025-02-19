Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

