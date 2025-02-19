Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 291.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after buying an additional 3,467,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

