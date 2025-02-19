Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 533,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

