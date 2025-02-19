Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

