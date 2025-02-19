Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BGX stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

