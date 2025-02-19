Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
BGX stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
