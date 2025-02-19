Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

