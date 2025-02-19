Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and traded as high as $45.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 62,938 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

