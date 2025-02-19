Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IES by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IES by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in IES by 159.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.47 and a 1 year high of $320.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.41.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Insider Activity

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,001.78. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,949,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $7,341,029. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

