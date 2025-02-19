Plan Group Financial LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.