Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.29%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.