Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stake Boosted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned 0.33% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 508,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 223,899 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

