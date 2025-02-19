Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.100-9.600 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.7 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

