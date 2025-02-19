Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.85% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $59,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

