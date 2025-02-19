Contrasting Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amcon Distributing and SpartanNash”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcon Distributing $2.71 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 21.64 SpartanNash $9.55 billion 0.07 $52.24 million ($0.01) -1,976.00

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. SpartanNash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcon Distributing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SpartanNash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amcon Distributing and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95% SpartanNash 0.48% 8.57% 2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amcon Distributing and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpartanNash 0 1 0 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given SpartanNash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than Amcon Distributing.

Dividends

Amcon Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Amcon Distributing pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpartanNash pays out -8,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SpartanNash has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Amcon Distributing on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

