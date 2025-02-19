Csenge Advisory Group Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.