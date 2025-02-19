Truist Financial Corp Has $32.03 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ASML by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $730.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.65. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.