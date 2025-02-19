Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,691,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after buying an additional 493,339 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after buying an additional 204,097 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

