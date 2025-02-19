SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000.

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

