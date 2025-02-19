Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.007813.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
