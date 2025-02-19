Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.007813.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.