Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$240.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

LOPE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 404,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,021. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $185.66. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

