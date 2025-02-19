Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of -0.03.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

